Watch Bills' WR Keon Coleman try Tim Hortons for the first time
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is currently making the rounds up north. The second-year wideout is visiting Canada as part of a promotion with NFL Canada, which included a flag football event.
While at that event, Coleman got to try Tim Hortons for the first time, and was impressed.
Tim Hortons, the Canadian-based coffeehouse and restaurant chain, which was originally founded by a former NHL player of the same name, was a sponsor at the Flag Football event, and Coleman tried some of their "Timbits" and an iced coffee.
He said the coffee was similar to a slush, and gave it an 8-out-of-10. As for the Timbits, he was much more complimentary. "I mess with them, I don't like chocolate though, but birthday cake and the regular...fire."
In addition to the Flag Football game, Coleman visited McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, during his trip. He met with children in the hospital while taking photos and signing memorabilia.
Buffalo's second-round pick in 2024, Coleman is hoping for a breakout this season. The Bills need someone to step up as their No. 1 receiver on the outside and he has the tools to get the job done. Now, he just needs to put it all together.
