Bills Day 2 NFL draft selection tabbed 'surprise' breakout candidate in 2025
The Buffalo Bills were focused on improving their defense this offseason. They signed three big-name defensive linemen in Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi. They even reunited with Tre'Davious White as they tried to shore up their secondary.
Their desire to add defensive talent continued in the NFL draft as they selected five defenders in a row to start things off, and finished with six of nine selections dedicated to the defensive side of the ball.
Many of those rookies will get a chance to shine in year one, including their top two picks, cornerback Maxwell Hairston and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. As for their third-round pick, Landon Jackson, Nick Wojton of Bills Wire says he "might have one of the best routes to the field" out of all the team's rookies, despite the offseason additions on the line.
"Jackson was Buffalo’s third-round selection at this year’s draft and while those taken by the Bills before him will get their reps, Jackson might have one of the best routes to the field. Joey Bosa signed in Buffalo this offseason, but can he stay healthy? Michael Hoecht joined the Bills via free agency too, but he’s suspended for the first six games… not to mention AJ Epenesa could be overtaken on the depth chart. Head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo’s front office clearly liked Jackson during the pre-draft process as well. The path is there for Jackson." – Wojton, Bills Wire
Buffalo had their eye on Jackson throughout the entire draft process, making his name one of the least surprising selections of the weekend. He's a versatile defender who boasts plenty of size on the edge, which head coach Sean McDermott loves to utilize.
With the questions ahead of him on the depth chart, Jackson will be given the opportunity to secure plenty of snaps early in the season. If he makes the most of those, it will be tough to take him off the field — even when they're at full strength.
