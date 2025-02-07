Bills Central

Watch touching tribute to Bills Dion Dawkins, NFL Man Of The Year Nominee

Buffalo's Dawkins is selfless on and off the field

Chris Pirrone

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills left left tackle Dion Dawkins was nominated again up for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday night starting at 9 p.m. ET.  

Dawkins is looking to be the first Buffalo Bills player ever to win the award.

dion dawkins
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Watch this heartfelt tribute to Dawkins from Channel 7 WKBW.

WKBW's Michael Schwartz interviewed Dawkins mother and fiancé, inquiring where his selflessness comes from. "I believe it comes from above, it lives in him," said his mother, Lisa Dawkins. "He always had this knack of wanting to help people. He started his little business with shoveling, and that turned into helping the whole neighborhood."

"I think Buffalo is where Dion is meant to be," said Dawkins fiancee, Daiyaana Muhammad.

Although Dawkins grew up in Rahway, New Jersey and went to College at Temple UNiveristy in Phildelphia, he is now a converted Buffalonian. "I'm more from Buffalo than I'm from anywhere else," Dawkins recently said.

dion dawkins
Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins blocks for quarterback Josh Allen, behind him, who sneaks in for a touchdown during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pirrone
CHRIS PIRRONE

Home/News