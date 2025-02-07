Watch touching tribute to Bills Dion Dawkins, NFL Man Of The Year Nominee
Buffalo Bills left left tackle Dion Dawkins was nominated again up for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday night starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Dawkins is looking to be the first Buffalo Bills player ever to win the award.
Watch this heartfelt tribute to Dawkins from Channel 7 WKBW.
WKBW's Michael Schwartz interviewed Dawkins mother and fiancé, inquiring where his selflessness comes from. "I believe it comes from above, it lives in him," said his mother, Lisa Dawkins. "He always had this knack of wanting to help people. He started his little business with shoveling, and that turned into helping the whole neighborhood."
"I think Buffalo is where Dion is meant to be," said Dawkins fiancee, Daiyaana Muhammad.
Although Dawkins grew up in Rahway, New Jersey and went to College at Temple UNiveristy in Phildelphia, he is now a converted Buffalonian. "I'm more from Buffalo than I'm from anywhere else," Dawkins recently said.