Aaron Rodgers availability uncertain for Jets in Week 17 showdown vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills' next opponent's season has not unfolded as expected.
The New York Jets, who had preseason division title aspirations and Super Bowl ambitions, own a 4-11 record and will be faced with multiple important questions this upcoming offseason. Now, they may be without future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers when they visit the Bills on December 29. Last week, Rodgers suffered a knee injury, but it didn't cause him to miss a snap. Now, however, his Week 17 status seems somewhat questionable.
Jets' interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich stated on Tuesday that he was not certain if Rodgers would play against the Bills but also believed Rodgers was more likely to play than not.
After Ulbrich spoke, Rodgers had a chance to address reporters and claimed "there is no way I'm not playing."
If Rodgers can't go, former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will line up behind center for the Jets. Bills fans remember Taylor as the quarterback who helped end the Bills' 17-year playoff drought.
Taylor has played only sparingly this season, his only appearance coming against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, when he completed 6 of 8 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, in a loss. Taylor has proven to be a solid backup quarterback and offers more mobility than the aging Rodgers. A Taylor-led offense, with wide receivers Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson on the outside, would certainly still pose a threat, so the Bills defense will have to be ready regardless of who the starting quarterback is.
While the Jets haven't enjoyed the season they hoped for, Rodgers has had noticeable statistical success, completing better than 62 percent of his passes for 3,511 yards, 24 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. The last time the Bills faced Rodgers and the Jets, Rodgers completed 65.8 percent of his attempts for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The 294 passing yards are his second most in a game this season. He completed a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the first half, but it wasn't enough as the Bills came away with a 23-20 win.
