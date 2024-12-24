Buffalo Bills receive major prediction for Week 17 against Jets
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the AFC East rival New York Jets and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 17 NFL action.
With a 12-3 record, the Bills are still pursuing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It seems very unlikely that they will catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs, but that hope is still alive.
Also, Buffalo will be looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win.
Heading into this week's game, the Jets are just 4-11. Rodgers and company have gone through a nightmare season. They are still hoping to end the year on a positive note and a win over the Bills would help them accomplish that goal.
All of that being said CBS Sports has revealed a major prediction for this week's game.
In their prediction, Buffalo would end up beating New York by a final score of 32-18.
Truthfully, that final score prediction is about right. The Bills should be able to take control of this game and pull out the win. If they play to their potential, the final score could be even more favorable for Buffalo.
Josh Allen and the offense will be looking for a strong bounce-back performance. They struggled in Week 16 and that will not sit well with them throughout the week. Unfortunately for the Jets, they might feel the frustration being taken out on their defense.
At the end of the day, the Bills are the far superior team. With the playoffs right around the corner, they need to start kicking things into high gear.
Hopefully, they will be able to come out and make a statement against New York. After looking subpar last week against the New England Patriots, fans can bet that Buffalo is planning on doing just that.
It will be interesting to see how the game ends up going. The Bills should not take the Jets lightly. With Rodgers and the playmakers that New York has on its roster, they're capable of pulling off the upset.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —