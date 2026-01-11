Bills' starting safety sustains troubling injury setback, exits Wild-Card vs. Jaguars

After fighting through a hamstring injury to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting safety Jordan Poyer sustained an apparent setback, and he has now been declared out for the remainderSuday’s Wild-Card matchup is now in question.

Poyer, who last played for the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, exited Sunday’s game during the second quarter and was replaced by rookie Jordan Hancock, with the Bills later announcing he would not return to action.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer reacts to a tackle during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key piece

Poyer is one of the team’s two starters in the back end alongside Cole Bishop, with the duo helping lock down what has been the league’s top pass defense this season. The Bills have allowed just 156.9 yards passing per game, which is the best in the NFL, and Poyer and Bishop have played a key role in the ascension of the team’s secondary.

Poyer joined the team’s practice squad early in the year and later entered the starting lineup due to a season-ending injury sustained by former starter Taylor Rapp. Since becoming a key contributor, Poyer has not only produced well but has also aided Bishop’s rise as a second-year player. Poyer has recorded 70 tackles, which is second on the team this season.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer gets ready to run out onto the field after his name is announced during fteam introductions before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The replacement

If Hancock is forced to play throughout the second half and perhaps beyond, it would be the first time the rookie has been placed in such a big spot in his young career. The 2025 fifth-round pick has appeared in 13 games for the Bills this season, recording 22 tackles.

The Bills lead the Jaguars 10-7 after a thrilling first half.

