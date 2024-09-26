Alarming injury report on O-line for Bills' Sunday Night Football opponent
There's still plenty of time before kickoff, but the Buffalo Bills' Week 4 opponent is banged up across its offensive line.
With a Sunday Night Football clash awaiting at M&T Bank Stadium, the Baltimore Ravens practiced without three starting offensive linemen on Wednesday. All three started the Ravens' Week 3 road win over the Dallas Cowboys and logged 100 percent of the offensive snaps on September 22.
Center Tyler Linderbaum has a knee issue. Right tackle Patrick Mekari is listed with a neck injury. Left guard Andrew Vorhees is hampered by an ankle.
After being drafted No. 25 overall in 2022, Linderbaum established himself as a top-tier performer at his position. He started all 17 games as a rookie and followed it up with a Pro Bowl selection in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, Linderbaum posted the highest Week 3 game grade (91.4) of all NFL centers.
Meanwhile, the veteran Mekari has slid into a full-time starter role after Morgan Moses was dealt to the New York Jets. Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, has stepped up to replace starting left guard John Simpson, who left for the Jets in free agency.
A potentially vulnerable Baltimore offensive line would be good news for Buffalo's defensive front, which is limiting opponents to 4.24 yards per play (second lowest in NFL).
RELATED: Bills reveal Week 4 statuses, IR chances for Taron Johnson and Terrel Bernard
The Ravens listed nine players on Wednesday's injury report. Starting nose tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) also did not practice. Linebacker Roquan Smith (ankle) was limited.
The Ravens will host the Bills on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —