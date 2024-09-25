Bills' Sean McDermott labels undrafted rookie 'mature beyond his years'
The primetime spotlight and Highmark Stadium's unusual winds are not enough to stymie Buffalo Bills' rookie return specialist Brandon Codrington.
Buffalo traded for Codrington on roster cutdown day, and the undrafted small-school prospect quickly grabbed control of the team's primary return specialist role. He immediately recognized the challenge of fielding kicks in windy Orchard Park, vowing to stick around during Labor Day weekend in order to become familiar with the conditions.
In the Monday Night Football victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Codrington successfully fielded and returned two punts from inside his own 20-yard line.
"Brandon, I thought he made some good decisions with the ball back there. Let's not forget, he's a rookie. He's making good decisions in some sticky situations there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott after the 47-10 win.
Codrington, who competed for HBCU affiliated North Carolina Central, ran a first-quarter boot back 22 yards from his own 13-yard line. Late in the second-quarter, he returned a punt 19 yards out to the Bills' 36-yard line.
"One, in particular, was not an easy decision to make, especially for a rookie. I really believe that comes from his work leading up to the game," said McDermott. "He's a hard worker. A good football player that understands the process and what it takes, what he needs to do for himself to get himself ready to go."
The Bills have been getting what they expected when they swung a deal with the division rival New York Jets for Codrington's services.
"He's very poised. It's one of the things we saw on tape, and then, we get him here and that's the way he is day in and day out. Kind of mature beyond his years," said McDermott.
Codrington, who will turn 24 years old on November 17, is averaging 16.0 yards per punt return and has taken back one kickoff for 53 yards.
