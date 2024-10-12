3 key matchups in Bills' Monday Night Football clash against Jets
This is a big game for the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets as well. The winner takes the top spot within the AFC East about one-third of the way through the regular season.
Both teams are struggling heading into this Week 6 matchup. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and the Bills most likely will be without their top two offensive weapons not named Josh Allen. Neither James Cook nor Khalil Shakir have practiced all week, and their outlook to play Monday night does not look good right now.
To add to their injury woes, Curtis Samuel was limited in practice due to his foot/toe injury. Ed Oliver hasn't practiced either; however, it looks good for Taron Johnson to make his return and Taylor Rapp cleared concussion protocol and should be back on the field as well. So, coming up with a few key matchups was tough since we aren't completely sure about the availability of Cook and Shakir. That said, let's get into my keys to a Buffalo Bills victory on Monday Night Football.
Bills front four versus Jets offensive line
The Jets' offensive line played very well in their Week Five loss. Per Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass 57 times, but the line yielded only ten pressures. Their pass-blocking efficiency rating of 90.4 was the sixth best of Week Five. Buffalo's front four hasn't been particularly impressive as of late and with both Ed Oliver and Von Miller out, Buffalo needs veteran Dawuane Smoot to make a few plays. He produced a sack last week in his first extended play of the season. The Bills Duane Carter will fill in again, and he too will need to make a play or two. Should the Bills be outplayed at the line of scrimmage, it may result in a challenging day for Buffalo.
Christian Benford/Rasul Douglas versus Garrett Wilson
I don't know that either Benford or Douglas will shadow Wilson, but whoever is covering him, if they can effectively take him out of the Jets' passing attack, it will allow the Bills to stack the box and stop the Jets rushing attack of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. With a new coordinator calling plays in New York, I expect a heavy dose of those two. Benford has been one of the best corners in the league and should fare very well against Wilson.
Dalton Kincaid versus Jets linebackers
Buffalo desperately needs Kincaid to step up, not just in this game, but in the future. He has not been close to the player we expected, with only 15 receptions through five games and 166 yards. He has yet to record more than 47 yards in a game and has only one touchdown. With Shakir out, Allen requires a reliable and trustworthy figure in the Bills' passing game. That player was supposed to be Kincaid, unfortunately, he has largely been a disappointment to this point.
