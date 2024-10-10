Two major offensive contributors remain sidelined at Bills’ Thursday practice
The Buffalo Bills may be without their leading pass-catcher and their most significant non-Josh Allen offensive contributor for their Week 6 Monday Night Football clash with the New York Jets, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir and running back James Cook were sidelined yet again for Thursday’s practice.
Batavia Daily News reporter Alex Brasky shared separate videos of both Shakir and Cook working with trainers on the sideline during Thursday’s practice, writing that neither participated in positional drills. Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Buffalo’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and though he finished the game, he has not practiced since. Cook suffered a toe injury late in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens; he was also sidelined for Wednesday’s practice.
Both Shakir and Cook are integral contributors to a Bills offense that has been struggling over the past two games. Shakir currently leads the team in receptions (18), yards (230), and receiving touchdowns (two), this despite missing Week 5. Cook has tallied 432 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns thus far this season, averaging an impressive 4.4 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per touch.
In a bit of positive news, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was wearing a normal jersey during Thursday’s session, his first time practicing sans a red non-contact jersey since his return to the practice field last week. He picked up a forearm injury on just his seventh snap in Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, missing every game since.
Brasky also noted that wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury, returned to the field on Thursday. Wide receiver Mack Hollins again wore a red non-contact jersey while Ed Oliver did not practice; the defender suffered a hamstring injury during practice last week and missed the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans.
Cook, Shakir, and Oliver missing Thursday’s session makes their Week 6 status a bit murky, but the team does not play until Monday night, giving them a bit of extra time to recover.
