Which Buffalo Bills were the biggest snubs for the Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl selection process has always been under scrutiny, given its a mixture of fans, players and coaches who get to vote. Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, coaches and fellow players, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the players who will be selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins were named as starters for this years Pro Bowl.
Several other Bills players were named as alternatives:
- 1st alternative team: C Conor McGovern and RB James Cook
- 3rd team: S Damar Hamlin
- 4th team: LB Terrel Bernard
- 5th team: FB Reggie Gilliam, DT Ed Oliver, T Spencer Brown, TE Dalton Kinkaid
SNUBS
Even with the above list of starters and alternatives, having only two starters on a potential 14 win team is disappointing, leading many pundits to state that some Bills deserved to be named and were snubbed.
CB Christian Benford
At the top of the snubbed list is CB Christian Benford. Benford has been tremendous this year and is objectively one of the top 5 best cornerbacks in the NFL this season.
Benford has allowed just 0.7 yards per coverage snap, which trails only Surtain (also 0.7) among outside cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder stated that stat "alone should be enough to earn a Pro Bowl nod."
Benford has been targeted just 12% of the time (well below the 16% average for an outside corner) and allowed minus-10 EPA as the nearest defender, buoyed by his two interceptions. All of this is in pretty sharp contrast to Ward, who has allowed 1.9 yards per coverage snap on a 19% target rate. Nearest defender numbers are not gospel, but in this case the difference is extreme.- ESPN NFL analyst Seth Walder
RB James Cook (1st Alternative)
Many also note that RB James Cook's stats make him a viable Pro Bowl starter. One would think that the player leading the NFL in total TD's would be recognized as a starter. Cook has been explosive breaking several long runs for TD's, while also rushing and catching passes to convert key third downs. Cook's continued growth this year is one of the key difference makers in the Bills offensive success and has taken pressure off the of the Bills passing game.
In Cook's third-year, his career-high 15 rushing touchdowns place him in a tie with QB Josh Allen for the second-most in a single season in Bills history. If Cook can add one one more touchdown in this weeks season finale against New England, he will tie the franchise record of 16 set by O.J. Simpson in 1975.
Cook agrees he deserved Pro Bowl recognition.
RT Spencer Brown (5th Alternate)
RT Spencer Brown's steady play protecting Josh Allen's blindside has been tremendous this year. So much so that GM Brandon Beane signed the 26-year-old Brown to a huge contract extension: four-years, $72 million with $19.855 million fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
Bills Pro Bowler LT Dion Dawkins commented on Brown's stout play and Pro Bowl snub, stating:
"Spencer is a guy who's aware of his situation and that's why he got paid," Dawkins said of Brown. "That's why he's starting to get noticed and even though he's a fifth alternate that's a start. Where he's at in his career is at a good spot and I'm happy for him."
