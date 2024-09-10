Details of Bills OT Spencer Brown's long-term extension revealed
More details have emerged after the Buffalo Bills extended right tackle Spencer Brown to a new four-year contract last week.
The 26-year-old's extension is a four-year, $72 million deal with $19.855 million fully guaranteed, per OverTheCap. Brown also got a signing bonus of $6.4 million and is due a $16 million option bonus in 2025. He also had a $7.1 million roster bonus to start the 2026 league year.
Here is a full breakdown of the new contract via OTC:
- 2024 - $2,554,036 Cap Hit
- 2025 - $8,211,000 Cap Hit
- 2026 - $19,480,000 Cap Hit
- 2027 - $19,980,000 Cap Hit
- 2028 - $22,130,000 Cap Hit
- 2029 - $3,200,000 Cap Hit
- Total - $75,555,036
In terms of dead money, the Bills would be on the hook for over $30 million each of the next two seasons if they were to release him. 2026 is where it gets a little bit easier for Buffalo to move on if need be, as that's the first year that it would see cap savings if it were to release him (assuming this deal is not restructured between now and then).
Brown has started 42 of 45 career games for the Bills after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. He started all 17 games at right tackle in 2023, bouncing back after a down sophomore year as he evidently established himself as a long-term piece on Buffalo's offensive line.
The good news for the Bills is that Brown has been consistently getting better each season. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hopes that the tackle will be able to play and develop into this contract, but regardless, the continuity on both ends of the offensive line is welcomed.
