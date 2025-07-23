Bills' competition to become Josh Allen's top target begins
Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills' offense again this season and he has a plethora of wide receivers he can throw to.
It remains to be seen what the hierarchy will be for the Bills receiving corps, but there will be a battle in training camp to determine who sees the field the most.
NFL Media writer Bobby Kownack previews a wide receiver battle in training camp for the Bills.
"Josh Allen doesn't need a star wide receiver -- he's the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player coming off the third 13-win season of his career. Still, it'd be nice to have one," Kownack wrote.
"The Bills, however, seem to have doubled down on an ensemble approach. They signed Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore, who should be solid, if unspectacular, contributors. Khalil Shakir inked an extension as Allen's best possession wideout. Keon Coleman would be the most likely to emerge as a stud, motivated by an injury-affected rookie season he described as “trash.”
"Dalton Kincaid, similarly dinged up in 2024, could also be a healthy season away from joining the upper echelon of tight ends should things fall right."
RELATED: Suave Josh Allen arrives in style at Bills' training camp
Allen has a lot of chemistry to develop with these players and some are at different starting points than others.
Regardless of who he throws to, the Bills simply need someone to step up to the plate. If they can find that player during training camp, it should be smoother once the season begins.
Bills training camp continues as the team gets ready for its preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET inside Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —