Key matchup will decide fate of Bills' passing game vs. Eagles in Week 17

A few critical matchups will go a long way toward deciding this week’s massive tilt between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

None will be more important than when the Bills’ top receiver lines up against one of the most fearsome defensive backs in the league.

The Buffalo passing game has struggled throughout the season, except for Khalil Shakir, who will face off with Eagles' former second-round pick Cooper DeJean on Sunday evening. And whether or not Shakir is able to produce despite a difficult matchup with the Philadelphia cornerback will have a significant impact on the outcome of the Week 17 contest.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Shakir’s been shining

For the second consecutive season, Shakir has been the Bills’ leading receiver, recording a team-high 66 receptions for 684 yards and four touchdowns from the slot. Much of his production has come on screen passes, which have helped him accumulate 515 of his yards after the catch, the fourth-most in the league among wide receivers. His 7.9 yards after the catch per reception leads all qualified wide receivers, per Pro Football Focus.

If it weren’t for the former fifth-round pick, there’s no telling where Buffalo’s wide receiver corps would be entering Week 17. The Bills have shuffled through a list of uninspiring options beyond Shakir this season, leaving quarterback Josh Allen scrambling for answers.

Shakir has helped deliver the consistency and reliability the reigning MVP has desperately needed.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Tough matchup

With that said, the 25-year-old wide receiver will face perhaps his most challenging matchup of the season when he lines up against DeJean this weekend. The 2025 Pro Bowler has performed exceptionally well in his second NFL season, recording a couple of interceptions along with 16 passes defensed, which is tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

DeJean is a versatile DB who can play both on the boundary and inside at nickel cornerback, where he is one of the top talents in the entire league. According to PFF, the youngster leads all NFL nickel CBs in coverage grade (80.3) and opponent passer rating (49.8). Additionally, DeJean has improved his tackling this season, lowering his missed tackle rate to 11.6%, a 2.6% drop from his rookie season.

Expect the second-year pro to make it difficult for Shakir to break free from defenders on screens this week, which would force the Bills to try other ways to get their top target involved on offense.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receivers Gabe Davis (13) and Khalil Shakir (10) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Important role

The most effective way to move the ball against the Eagles’ defense this season has been through the running game. But with James Cook enjoying a historic season for the Bills’ rushing attack, expect Philadelphia to gear up its defense in hopes of slowing Buffalo’s top running back.

With that said, the Bills’ passing game will likely need to provide more production than it did this past week during a dismal effort in a win over the Cleveland Browns, when Allen totaled just 130 yards and no touchdowns on 12 of 19 passing. And if that is to be the case, Shakir must find a way to escape DeJean’s clutches and record a meaningful effort.

Easier said than done.

