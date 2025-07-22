Bills place starter on non-football injury list as veterans report to training camp
The Buffalo Bills are set to start training camp practice on Wednesday, and fans are buzzing about the return of the red helmet for the first time in more than two decades. There was also some excitement surrounding the return of rookie defensive end Landon Jackson.
But, then the bad news started, and tight end Dawson Knox was at the forefront. The veteran starter will not be available for practice yet as he was added to the Non-Football Injury list. We don't have updates as to the particulars of the injury, or how long he might be out. Typically, however, active PUP designations signal a minor injury.
This would explain the recent signing of tryout tight end Matt Sokol, who has played on five different teams, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's doubtful Sokol remains on the roster come cutdown day, but he can provide an extra body until Knox is ready to go.
Knox is an important piece of the Bills offense, even though he has been phased out of the passing game since the arrival of Dalton Kincaid, he's played a key role in the Bills rushing attack with his solid blocking skills. The hope heading into the 2025 season is that Knox would be a bigger part of the Bills passing game, as pointed out by ESPN's Mina Kimes, by using more multiple tight end sets.,
Unfortunately, Knox has had some issues during his Bills career to stay healthy and consistently stay on the field. Combine the injury history, lack of offensive production on paper, and his paycheck, and many fans have been down on him, and have talked about potentially trading him.
Knox won't be traded anytime soon and may not get an extension when the time comes, but don't expect him to go anywhere soon.
