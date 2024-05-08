NFL reveals 2024 regular season schedule release date
Fans eagerly awaiting the release of the NFL’s 2024 regular season schedule will have to wait in anticipation for a bit longer. The league will not unveil this year’s schedule until Wednesday, May 15, according to Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Fischer’s report Tuesday night.
The May 15 date is a bit later than was widely anticipated, with many outlets expecting the schedule to be unveiled on May 9 given reveal trends in recent years.
We already know the list of opponents each team will face throughout the 2024 campaign, but next Wednesday’s reveal will disclose the dates and times of each contest.
The Buffalo Bills’ slate figures to be one of the toughest in the league, with its .516 strength of schedule ranking as the sixth most challenging in the league. The team will host both teams that appeared in Super Bowl LVIII in the San Francisco 49ers and back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo is also set to go up against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens—the teams that lost to San Francisco and Kansas City in their respective conference championship games last season—in 2024.
Seven of the teams that Buffalo is set to play in the 2024 NFL season qualified for last year’s postseason, with five of them winning their respective divisions.