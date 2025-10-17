Former DPOY among potential free-agent options to fill Bills' open roster spot
It was a quick turnaround for Jimmy Ciarlo, as the fan favorite was released from the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster on Tuesday only to be re-signed to the team’s practice squad on Thursday afternoon.
With Ciarlo going from the active roster to the practice squad, the Bills have three remaining roster spots available.
Two of those are pegged for returning defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht, who are exempt from the roster until they must be elevated from suspension on Oct. 20. That will leave one open slot remaining entering Week 8.
So how should the Bills fill the vacant spot on their roster? Here are a few options to consider:
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Gardner-Johnson was traded from the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles to the Houston Texans in March, but was released months later on Sept. 23 after appearing in three games with his new team. He was then signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 7 before being released a week later due to what his agent, Kevin Conner, termed "an amicable mutual decision.”
The 27-year-old veteran is rumored to have displayed character issues during his seven-year career, but if there is any team that could help him get back on track, it would be the Bills. Buffalo has instilled a strong team-first culture under Head Coach Sean McDermott, and the leadership within the team’s locker room would present a strong opportunity for Gardner-Johnson to reclaim his once-vaunted status in the back-end.
RELATED: Bills-49ers trade proposal gives Buffalo much-needed safety help, includes pick swap
The former fourth-round draft pick finished the 2024 season with six interceptions and 12 passes defensed. He would be a clear upgrade for Buffalo at the safety position.
CB Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore is 35 years old, far removed from his prime, during which he was honored as Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. But the former Bills cornerback remains on the open market since entering free agency in March and has expressed interest in finding the right situation to continue his career.
MORE: What's gone wrong for Bills? 2 studs, 6 duds entering Buffalo's bye week
Gilmore started 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, finishing with an interception and nine passes defensed. He allowed opposing quarterbacks to record a passer rating of 87.5 when targeting him a year ago, a mark that is better than what both of the Bills’ current starting CBs have recorded during the 2025 campaign.
Per NFL Pro, through six weeks, Christian Benford is allowing an opposing passer rating of 121.1. Tre’Davious White hasn’t been much better, allowing opposing QBs to compile a rating of 117.1 while targeting him in the passing game.
It might not be a significant upgrade. But Gilmore, who was drafted by the Bills and previously played five years with the team, would be better than what White has had to offer at this stage of his career.
DL Christian Wilkins
Wilkins was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in July, just over a year after signing the veteran DT to a four-year, $110 million deal. Character issues were rumored to be a reason for the Raiders cutting bait with the 29-year-old former Pro Bowl alternate.
RELATED: Atrocious stat reveals just how bad Buffalo Bills defense has been in 2025
Wilkins also has a controversial history with Bills QB Josh Allen, with whom he has clashed in the past. But with the situation Buffalo is in up front defensively due to a recent rash of injuries, this team is facing desperate times. And sometimes, desperate measures are needed to rectify a situation such as the one the Bills have found themselves in.
Before sustaining a fracture in his left foot, which ended his 2024 season, Wilkins exploded for a career-high nine sacks with the Dolphins during the 2023 season. The veteran recorded a quarterback pressure rate of 11.3% that season, per NFL Pro.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s QB pressure rate sits at 13.6% through two games this season, but aside from him, the next-best pass-rushing Bills DT has been DaQuan Jones (6%), who is now facing a potential extended absence due to a calf injury. Signing Wilkins may be a risk, but it’s one worth taking, considering the dire situation Buffalo is in up front on the defensive line.
WR Diontae Johnson
There is a reason why many of the names on this list remain available, including Johnson, who has traveled across the country trying to find a landing spot the past two seasons.
Johnson was traded twice during the 2024 season, from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in March and then from the Panthers to the Baltimore Ravens in October. He was later claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans in December before the team released him in January. Johnson signed with the Browns in April but was later released in August.
MORE: What does Keon Coleman's cryptic social media post say about slumping Bills' WR?
It’s been a wild ride for the seven-year veteran, who recorded 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns across his three stops a season ago. Johnson may not be the ideal answer at WR for the Bills, but his speed presents a significant downfield threat, which is something the Bills have been lacking in recent seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —