Despite improved Super Bowl odds, will Bills make Chiefs-specific trade?
Bills Mafia was certainly holding its collective breath as long-time nemesis threw into the end zone in the final seconds of Sunday's showdown at Highmark Stadium. But, in the big picture, it was a pretty comprehensive 28-21 victory for the Buffalo Bills over the Kansas City Chiefs.
James Cook became the first running back to rush for 100+ yards on the Chiefs since Christmas 2023. Josh Allen had as many touchdowns as incompletions (3). And the Bills' defense sacked Mahomes three times, intercepted him once and held him without a passing touchdown.
Other than Matt Prater's late field goal that could've provided a 10-point margin but instead doinked off the right upright, not sure what more Bills fans and NFL observers could have asked for from a Buffalo team that entered the game as a home underdog with many doubters.
But, clearly, the victory wasn't enough for the wise guys. Even in the wake of the result that moved the Bills to 6-2 and dropped the Chiefs to 5-4 with back-to-back road losses for the first time in Mahomes' career, Kansas City inexplicably remains the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LX on February 8 in Santa Clara.
Chiefs somehow still Super Bowl favorites
In updated odds entering Week 10, the Chiefs have the best odds at +580, followed by the Bills at +650. There's then a significant drop-off to the next level of teams, with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles at +900 and Los Angeles Rams at +950. The next-best odds for an AFC team is +1300 for the Indianapolis Colts.
The oddsmakers clearly expect the Bills and Chiefs to meet again in the playoffs, likely the AFC Championship Game.
Despite their six-game winning streak, 7-2 record and lead on the Bills in the AFC East, the experts aren't yet taking the New England Patriots seriously. The Pats' odds to win Super Bowl are a whopping +2800, only seventh-best in the AFC and 13th overall.
Considering the odds and the expected looming rematch, it will be interesting to see if the Bills and Chiefs make opponent-specific trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
