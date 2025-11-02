Buffalo Bills starting CB will not play in Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, other inactives
Another week, another blow to the Buffalo Bills’ depleted defense.
Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was among the team’s list of inactive players leading into Sunday’s Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the second game he has missed due to injury this season.
Johnson sustained a groin injury during Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs, per the team’s official injury report. With the team making his absence official before the rivalry matchup with KC, that likely points toward defensive back Cam Lewis taking on an increased role.
Johnson’s other absence this season was in Week 2 against the New York Jets, which came as a result of a quad injury. In his stead, Lewis played 70% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, finishing with four tackles and a forced fumble. The former undrafted free agent has started 10 games during his six-year career in Buffalo, including six starts a season ago.
Ja’Marcus Ingram and rookie Jordan Hancock are other potential options to fill the void left by Johnson if Lewis is to go down with injury or otherwise. Buffalo also called up CB Dane Jackson from the practice squad, and he is active for Sunday’s matchup.
Other inactive players for the Bills included, wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), all of whom were ruled out by Head Coach Sean McDermott on Friday. Rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson, rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt and kick/punt returner Brandon Codrington are also inactive.
