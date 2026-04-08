3 Day 1 Starters the Bills Could Target by Trading Back into Round 2

The Buffalo Bills don't have a second-round pick after the DJ Moore trade, but they could package mid- and late-round selections with their third-rounder to move back into Round 2 as they look for more talent to chase a Super Bowl.

Buffalo sent pick No. 60 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 165). The move has been criticized, but the Bills believe Moore will give Josh Allen the go-to receiver he's lacked the past couple of seasons. He also has experience with head coach Joe Brady, going back to their time together with the Carolina Panthers.

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Defensively, they also made a few moves, led by the signing of outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Still, they're expected to add even more help on that side of the ball with most mock drafts targeting a defender at pick No. 26.

Bills Likely to Add to Defense in Round 1

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One mock draft that focuses on defense comes courtesy of Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, who gives the Bills Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round, which fits the hybrid 3-4/4-3 defense new coordinator Jim Leonhard will employ this season.

"Buffalo has added C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency, but both were signed to one-year deals. Their additions should not prevent Buffalo from adding a safety if an elite option is available and Thieneman is as elite as they come in the draft class."

But that shouldn't stop them from aggressively pursuing another defender. Buffalo should be willing to use a package of picks to get into Round 2 to target one of these three potential starters.

Option 1: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Zion Young is an ascending prospect who already boasts an NFL frame at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds. He showed improvement in each of his four seasons with Missouri, culminating in a 2025 campaign that saw him record 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Young plays with a lot of energy and has an angry temperament on the field. He's been able to win with pure power during his collegiate career, and will need to work on his pass-rush moves to find success as a pass-rusher at the next level. That said, his skill as a run defender should translate well, giving him a high floor, which is why he would be in consideration should Buffalo move back into Round 2.

Option 2: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

There might not be a more imposing figure in the NFL draft this year than Caleb Banks. The Florida product measured in at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds at the NFL Combine. He also boasts incredibly long arms at 35 inches.

Banks proved to be a strong pass rusher during the 2024 season, recording 4.5 sacks. He entered 2025 as one of the more promising prospects, with scouts expecting him to be a first-round talent. Unfortunately, a foot injury cost him most of his final season with the Gators. Despite the frustrating campaign, Banks has the tools to be a star, making him worth consideration as a Round 2 pick.

Option 3: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes DT Kayden McDonald celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo struggled to stop the run this past season, and Jim Leonhard will be determined to fix that issue. That's why Ohio State's Kayden McDonald makes sense as a potential fit. ESPN's Peter Schrager even believes he could be in play for them in Round 1.

That might feel high for McDonald, who has just one year of starting experience with the Buckeyes and doesn't offer much as a pass rusher. Round 2, however, feels right for the 6-foot-2, 326-pounder. Should Buffalo be willing to make a move for McDonald, they would add one of the best run-stuffers in this class.

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