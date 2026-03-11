4 Bills Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Buffalo

Free agency has started sluggishly for the Buffalo Bills.

As options dwindle, it’s becoming more likely that Buffalo will re-sign a few contributors from this past year at a low cost. Here are four Bills free agents who the team should strongly consider welcoming back to Buffalo in the coming minutes, hours or days:

LB Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bills missed out on LB Leo Chenal, who signed with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday. With their new defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, switching to a 3-4 scheme, Buffalo is going to have to add to its depth chart at some point this offseason.

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams and Joe Andreessen are the team’s current options. While it should be expected that they’ll pursue additional pieces elsewhere, Milano is a reasonable option to return for his age-32 season with the Bills.

LB Shaq Thompson

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) looks over his shoulder after an interception during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson is another candidate to be brought back after his first season in Buffalo worked out well. While Bernard missed time with various injuries throughout the year, Thompson stepped to the forefront and became the team’s best player at the position during significant stretches.

Much like many of the players named in this article, Thompson wouldn’t be an ideal option, as he is 31 years old and doesn’t present much in terms of an NFL future. However, at this point of free agency, the pickings are slim, and Thompson has experience playing in a 3-4 scheme, which adds some attractiveness to a potential reunion.

CB Tre’Davious White

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another trusty veteran, White enjoyed a comeback season for the ages in 2025. The nine-year pro locked down a starting role opposite Christian Benford and performed exceptionally well. While he is also 31 years old, after what he put on display this past season, he would present, at the very least, effective depth for the Bills in 2026.

Second-year pro Maxwell Hairston is expected to be one of the team’s starters for the upcoming campaign, but he is coming off an injury-plagued season. It would be nice to have White in tow for insurance purposes.

WR Brandin Cooks

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, Cooks is another candidate to return, as he developed a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen down the field during his brief stint last season. Buffalo made a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire DJ Moore before the start of free agency, which might be it in terms of big-time additions on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

Even if the Bills are to draft an exciting name, the 32-year-old would provide a meaningful presence near the bottom of Buffalo’s depth chart. Bringing Cooks back seems like a no-brainer.