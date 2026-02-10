5 Buffalo Bills Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The Buffalo Bills' season came to an earlier end than they expected, with the Denver Broncos knocking them out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round.

That led to some huge changes, with Joe Brady taking over as head coach. His staff is full of new faces, including offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

That won't be the end of the changes either. With the offseason officially here, the Bills will turn their focus to their roster and these five players aren't likely in the plans.

Larry Ogunjobi, DT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after the game against the New York Jets. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Buffalo signed Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million, but didn't get what they expected. Ogunjobi was suspended for the first six games of the season and failed to make an impact when he did suit up.

Ogunjobi had 19 tackles and finished with no sacks for the first time in his career. With Ed Oliver dealing with injuries throughout the season, the Bills could have used a spark from Ogunjobi. That didn't happen as he's likely one-and-done in Western New York.

Curtis Samuel, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Curtis Samuel signed a three-year deal with Buffalo worth $24 million ahead of the 2024 season. Samuel had more than 600 yards in each of the previous two seasons with the Washington Commanders before signing with the Bills, but hasn't been much of a factor.

Samuel had 31 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown in 2024. This past season, he played in just six games, finishing with seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. The lack of production could lead to Samuel being released, a move that could save them at least $6 million against the cap.

Damar Hamlin, S

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Damar Hamlin will always be an inspiration, but unfortunately, his time in Buffalo has likely come to an end as he enters free agency. Hamlin appeared in just five games this past season and had only one tackle. The Bills need to overhaul their safeties and should be looking to get younger and more athletic at the position.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brandin Cooks was nearly a hero when it appeared he made a catch during overtime against the Broncos. He was unable to hold onto the ball, however, and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian was awarded the interception.

Cooks provided a spark in the postseason with five receptions for 78 yards, but he had multiple drops in the regular season that proved costly. The Bills should be looking for more youth and consistency at wide receiver, which means moving on from Cooks.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bills released Von Miller and replaced him with Joey Bosa, who signed a one-year deal. Bosa led the NFL with five forced fumbles and provided plenty of pressure. Still, he had just five sacks in the regular season and none in the playoffs. Unless he's willing to sign a team-friendly deal, the Bills should look elsewhere for help on the edge.