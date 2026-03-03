Perceived Value of Buffalo Bills' Key Defensive Free Agents Revealed

The Buffalo Bills have several key free-agent defenders they must either re-sign or replace, but may struggle to do so because of their current cap situation and projected market values.

On Monday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell estimated what each of Buffalo's notable defensive free agents could command this offseason, highlighting the decisions the front office faces.

Among those with expiring contracts, 10 players stand out as contributors the Bills need to take care of one way or another.

Capable starter

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) causes a fumble on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7). | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Joey Bosa was signed to a one-year deal as a final addition to Buffalo's defense. His production tailed off, however, with only one of his five sacks coming in the Bills' final nine games, including the playoffs.

"Bosa was leading the league in pass rush win rate earlier in the season before slowing down; he also made virtually no impact against the run, though that was a problem for the Bills on a teamwide basis," Barnwell wrote.

Bosa turns 31 in July, and his future in Buffalo is uncertain. Barnwell expects Bosa's next contract to fall between $15 million and $23 million annually.

Borderline starters

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1). | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and linebacker Matt Milano are two other free agents who played key roles on Buffalo's front seven. However, they're easily replaceable for different reasons.

Epenesa arguably had his worst statistical season since 2021 last year, registering just 2.5 sacks and 32 tackles in 16 games.

"Milano is still efficient, but the Bills' linebacker doesn't have the same range he did several years ago, and he has missed 30 games over the past three years," Barnwell wrote about the former All-Pro.

Barnwell estimates Epenesa could earn between $6 million and $15 million annually, while Milano's market could range from $2.5 million to $7 million per year.

Backups with guaranteed money

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas gets tackled by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Shaq Thompson at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several defensive backs fall into this tier, including cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Cam Lewis and safeties Damar Hamlin and Darnell Savage. Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Shaq Thompson join them.

"White appeared to be on his way out of the league last season and might not have been in the starting lineup if first-round pick Maxwell Hairston was healthy enough to play at the beginning of the season," Barnwell wrote.

"But the veteran started 16 games and allowed a minus-9.7% completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), the third-best mark in the NFL among starting corners."

Barnwell projects these seven players to receive between $1.5 million and $7 million annually, depending on position, with the cornerbacks commanding the higher end of that range.

It'll be a tall task for Buffalo to replace its production, so it must be strategic in deciding which free agents to keep and which ones to let go.