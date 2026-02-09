How Bills' James Cook's Role Could Expand Under New Head Coach

James Cook enjoyed a transcendent 2025 season in which he came away with the NFL rushing title.

Cook finished the year with 26 more yards rushing than the league’s runner-up, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Still, the Buffalo Bills’ RB seemed to leave some meat on the bone during his remarkable campaign. Particularly in one key area offensively.

A former NFL quarterback who previously played under the Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady believes Cook’s role is set to increase as Buffalo ushers in a new era.

RELATED: James Cook becomes first Bills RB to win NFL rushing title since 1976

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball after a catch in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Through the air

While Cook could seemingly do no wrong when carrying the ball on the ground this season, he was not utilized as much as expected in the Bills’ passing game. The 26-year-old recorded just 33 receptions for 291 yards, which likely prevented him from being considered for any awards at the NFL Honors. While he led all RBs in yards rushing, he was well behind Offensive Player of the Year candidates Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson in terms of production as a receiver.

With that said, 13-year NFL veteran QB Chase Daniel has reason to believe Cook may see more chances to impact the game out of the backfield in 2026 and beyond.

Daniel previously played in the offensive system that Brady and new Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael coached under former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, a system that regularly features the running back in a receiving role. And with Brady and Carmichael set to guide the Bills’ offense moving forward, Cook could take a step to the forefront in that regard.

“They want to throw the ball to the back,” said Daniel of Brady and Carmichael on a recent episode of One Bills Live. “You’re going to see a lot of halfback options, you’re going to see some rail routes, you’re going to see some, ‘Hey, if it's not there, check it down.’”

That’s music to the ears of many Bills fans, who were clamoring for Cook to see more opportunities as a receiver this past season.

MORE: Former All-Pro WR Wants to Help Bills' Keon Coleman Transform Game

Former NFL QB @ChaseDaniel having been in a version of Brady's system in New Orleans, told us on @OneBillsLive he could absolutely see an increase in receptions for @thegreat__4 next season. https://t.co/EAtYcTivlX#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/r6dbxktiBT — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) February 7, 2026

There’s more

Daniel was a former teammate of Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who recorded four straight seasons of 81 or more receptions under Payton as his head coach and Carmichael as his offensive coordinator. Brady was a Saints offensive assistant for two of those seasons.

“Not only Alvin Kamara, but remember when we had Darren Sproles,” added Daniel. “It was halfback choice every other play.”

So, while Cook exploded onto the scene with one of the best seasons a Bills ball carrier has ever had, there could be more to come from the second-team All-Pro running back. And that’s exciting to think about.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel (10) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —