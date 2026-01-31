Bills Win Out Over Ravens for Coveted Defensive Coordinator

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced two additions to Joe Brady's coaching staff. First, it was Pete Carmichael, who will take over as the offensive coordinator. Later in the day, it was reported that Jeff Rodgers was being hired as the new special teams coach.

That left them with one major position left to fill, defensive coordinator.

One Saturday, they filled that vacancy and edged out the Baltimore Ravens in the process. Buffalo will hire Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator, landing one of the more sought-after assistant coaches during this cycle.

Leonhard, who was the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, interviewed with multiple teams and was reportedly considering offers from the Bills and Ravens.

“Seems to be between Ravens and Bills now,” said Ted Nguyen of The Athletic in a post to his X account regarding Leonhard.

Leonhard also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Leonhard spent six years as a DC at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While Leonhard is still a young defensive coordinator, he also has plenty of experience. He spent six years as the defensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers, and was the interim coach for seven games.

Leonhard took over when Paul Chryst was fired and led the Badgers to a 4-3 mark. He was not retained by the new staff, and after one year with Illinois, he joined the Denver staff.

Jim Leonhard is a former Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bills free safety Jim Leonhard takes to the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Leonhard played in the NFL for 10 seasons, beginning his career with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2005.

He played in Buffalo for the first three years of his career and then spent time with the Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and New Orleans Saints before rejoining the Bills in 2013. That year, he had 41 tackles, six pass deflections, and four interceptions.

His final season in the league was 2014 with the Cleveland Browns.

