Josh Allen Must Leave Bills, Take Matthew Stafford Route to Super Bowl, Claims Analyst

As Josh Allen enters his ninth NFL season, he still has yet to reach the promised land with a Super Bowl win, let along an appearance in the big game.

The Bills have come close a couple of times, advancing to the AFC Championship game on two occasions in 2020 and 2024. But in 2025, the Bills took a step back and bowed out in the divisional round, suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

With Allen set to begin his age-30 season, there are some who believe he may never claim a Lombardi Trophy. Then, there are others who think he could reach his ultimate goal, but his best chance would be to leave Buffalo and find a different franchise as he continues his quest.

“I think I said last year that the Super Bowl window is closing,” said The Herd’s Jason McIntyre. “I think Josh Allen’s got to leave Buffalo to win a Super Bowl.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his eyes on his receiver before throwing the pass during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He then went a bit deeper in his analysis.

“The same way we saw Matt Stafford,” said McIntyre. “Really good quarterback in Detroit. Didn’t get to the playoffs as often because he never had the supporting cast.”

Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams on March 18, 2021 in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick. A year later, Stafford helped propel the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. He finished his championship season with 4,886 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns.

“You put Stafford with the Rams and BOOM, Super Bowl,” added the NFL commentator. “Can you imagine Josh Allen winning a Super Bowl in Buffalo? He doesn’t have the infrastructure.”

Brandon Beane is to blame for this conversation about Allen, Bills

Brandon Beane on the field for training camp at St. John Fisher College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s a shot at president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane, who has put the Bills in quite an unfavorable position against the salary cap with not much to show for it in terms of star power entering the 2026 campaign. Buffalo has just $10 million in cap space with holes remaining on its roster, including at cornerback and linebacker.

So, while I think McIntyre’s point is erroneous and Allen isn’t going anywhere, Beane is to blame for all of the questions that constantly surround the Bills year in and year out. He has built a faulty roster that has not placed his future Hall of Fame quarterback in position to help the franchise reach a championship level.

If the Bills are to fulfill the lofty expectations with which they will enter the 2026 season, the offseason trade for DJ Moore and free-agent signing of Bradley Chubb must pay dividends. Otherwise, it will be the same old song and dance in Buffalo and conversations such as the one created by McIntyre will only continue.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.