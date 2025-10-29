Buffalo Bills' RB rips Miami Dolphins during social media interview
There have been plenty of shots taken at the Dolphins during what's been an abysmal 2025 season in Miami.
The latest came from James Cook.
Cook inadvertently took a big shot at the Buffalo Bills’ divisional rival while appearing on The Arena: Gridiron this week.
When asked to recall his first career 100-yard game, the host of the show, Kinsey Wolanski, hinted that the team against which it came was “trash.” That led the Bills’ running back to offer a guess.
“The Dolphins,” Cook said, which led to quite the chuckle from co-host and former NFL star cornerback Aqib Talib.
Eventually, Cook answered correctly.
“The Raiders,” exclaimed Cook. “I remember that. That was my second year.”
During that matchup with Las Vegas, Cook carried the ball 17 times for 123 yards rushing, his career high in both categories at the time. He has since gone on to set new career-best yardage marks twice, including this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, when he galloped for 216 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns.
While it may have been accidental, Cook’s sideswipe at the Dolphins hit the mark. Despite a rebound win this past week, Miami has been a laughingstock this season, with rumors swirling that the team is set to fire both its head coach and general manager. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has also been a disaster.
It won’t be long until Cook is matched up against his team’s AFC East foe, with the Bills and Dolphins scheduled to face off in Week 10 in Miami.
