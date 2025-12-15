James Cook explains halftime vibe in Bills locker room before epic comeback

The Buffalo Bills were in danger of letting their chances of catching the New England Patriots slip through their fingers on Sunday. New England took a commanding 21-0 lead, and while the Bills scored a touchdown in the second quarter, a field goal right before half from the Pats left them staring at a 24-7 deficit.

Buffalo came out in the third quarter playing like a completely different team. Their defense suddenly kept New England in check, and their offense scored on nearly every drive. That led to an impressive 35-31 comeback win, and tightened things up in the AFC East.

MORE: Stefon Diggs proves why Bills were right in trading him away

The big question after the game was what happened in the locker room for things to change so drastically. According to James Cook, the answer was nothing.

"Nothing. We was normal, you know. Like you said, man, we just told everybody don't panic, man, and that's what we did, man. We just stayed together and just kept fighting to the end," Cook told Mike Garafolo after the game.

With James Cook after the #Bills’ incredible comeback to knock off the #Patriots and right after Dion Dawkins walked by him and said, “AP (All-Pro), PB (Pro Bowl) and SB…”?



Cook: “You’re going to see at the end.” pic.twitter.com/m4UuwTQqGW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 14, 2025

Cook was also asked by Garafolo what the vibe was like in the locker room. Cook's answer was again interesting, as he said the vibe was: "Throwing our headphones and let's get back to work."

MORE: Fire breaks out at Bills' new Highmark Stadium construction site

The star running back was also asked about Josh Allen, who once again had a strong game. Garafolo said Allen has been accused of trying to do too much, but in this game, he took what the defense gave him and that ultimately led to the win. Cook responded by saying he loves Allen, adding that the reigning MVP reminded everyone why he's the best.

"Man, that was 1-7, man. I love him to death. And he just keeps playing. He just shows y'all why he the best, man."

James Cook has the Super Bowl on his mind

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Garafolo finished by asking Cook about his discussion with Dion Dawkins, where Cook was overheard saying AP, PB, and SB. Garafolo asked what the SB stands for, and Cook responded with "You'll see at the end."

Cook and the rest of the Bills' roster know this is the best chance they've had at winning the big game, and he's not afraid to let the world know the Super Bowl is on his mind. There's a lot of football left, but this team is getting hot at the right time as they push toward that goal.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —