Bills Central

James Cook sets NFL-best mark during historic effort in Buffalo Bills' win over Panthers

The Bills running back set a new career high in yards rushing while helping the Bills earn a bounce-back win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Alex Brasky

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

James Cook rolled his way to a career performance while guiding the Buffalo Bills to a rebound victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

In doing so, he set a new NFL-best mark.

Just how impressive was Cook’s performance? Let’s dive into the stats.

RELATED: Back-to-basics Bills run James Cook to early lead on Panthers

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Career high

Cook set a new career-best mark of 216 yards rushing on 19 carries to go with a couple of touchdowns during his Herculean effort. That bested his previous career high of 179 yards rushing, which he recorded against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2023 season. 

Brotherly love

Of his 216 total yards, 153 of them came during the first half, which was also a career high. It was also the most by any player in a first half since Cook’s brother, Dalvin, recorded the same number for the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2021 campaign. That stat was pointed out by Associated Press reporter Josh Dubow. Cook’s previous career high during a first half was 104 yards rushing.

MORE: Rapid reaction to Buffalo Bills' blowout Week 8 win over Carolina Panthers

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Yards over expected

Per Next Gen Stats, Cook recorded +121 rushing yards over expected during his remarkable outing. That is the fourth-most RYOE recorded by a player in a game since the 2018 season. Of his 216 total yards rushing, 189 of them were gained outside the tackles, with 141 of them coming before contact.

Rarified air

Cook’s historic performance included a 64-yard touchdown run, the second-longest rush of his career. It was one of two touchdowns rushing for Cook on the day, as he became the third Bills player all-time to record at least 214 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing in a game, joining Bills legends Cookie Gilchrist and O.J. Simpson. His 216 yards rushing were the most by a Bill since 1976, per Buffalo Bills PR.

RELATED: Bills lose star defender to injury during Week 8 matchup vs Panthers

James Cook
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Panthers defense

To make matters more impressive, Cook did all of that against one of the top rushing defenses in the NFL. Entering Week 8, the Panthers’ rush defense had posted a -23.5% DVOA, which ranked third in the NFL behind only the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

Best in the league

Cook’s 216 yards rushing are the most by any player in the NFL this season, besting Carolina RB Rice Dowdle’s 206 yards rushing, which he recorded during a win over the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.