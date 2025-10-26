James Cook sets NFL-best mark during historic effort in Buffalo Bills' win over Panthers
James Cook rolled his way to a career performance while guiding the Buffalo Bills to a rebound victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
In doing so, he set a new NFL-best mark.
Just how impressive was Cook’s performance? Let’s dive into the stats.
Career high
Cook set a new career-best mark of 216 yards rushing on 19 carries to go with a couple of touchdowns during his Herculean effort. That bested his previous career high of 179 yards rushing, which he recorded against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2023 season.
Brotherly love
Of his 216 total yards, 153 of them came during the first half, which was also a career high. It was also the most by any player in a first half since Cook’s brother, Dalvin, recorded the same number for the Minnesota Vikings against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2021 campaign. That stat was pointed out by Associated Press reporter Josh Dubow. Cook’s previous career high during a first half was 104 yards rushing.
Yards over expected
Per Next Gen Stats, Cook recorded +121 rushing yards over expected during his remarkable outing. That is the fourth-most RYOE recorded by a player in a game since the 2018 season. Of his 216 total yards rushing, 189 of them were gained outside the tackles, with 141 of them coming before contact.
Rarified air
Cook’s historic performance included a 64-yard touchdown run, the second-longest rush of his career. It was one of two touchdowns rushing for Cook on the day, as he became the third Bills player all-time to record at least 214 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing in a game, joining Bills legends Cookie Gilchrist and O.J. Simpson. His 216 yards rushing were the most by a Bill since 1976, per Buffalo Bills PR.
Panthers defense
To make matters more impressive, Cook did all of that against one of the top rushing defenses in the NFL. Entering Week 8, the Panthers’ rush defense had posted a -23.5% DVOA, which ranked third in the NFL behind only the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.
Best in the league
Cook’s 216 yards rushing are the most by any player in the NFL this season, besting Carolina RB Rice Dowdle’s 206 yards rushing, which he recorded during a win over the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.
