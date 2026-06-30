AFC East Poll Doubts Bills' Defense, Shows Little Love for Ed Oliver and Cole Bishop

Based upon their most-recent performance alone, the Buffalo Bills' defense has some improving to do.

Allowing 33 points to the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix in an elimination game will sting for a long time.

Recognizing the need for change, Bills' brass fired defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott. With first-year head coach Joe Brady tabbing new coordinator Jim Leonhard to lead the defensive overhaul, Buffalo already looks wildly different on that side of the ball.

First and foremost, Leonhard brings a different scheme that leans on a 3-4 base front.

Molding the roster to better fit that system, the Bills added multiple key pieces starting with edge rushers Bradley Chubb and second-round rookie TJ Parker. In the secondary, Buffalo signed safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and versatile cornerback Dee Alford before drafting Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in Round 2.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 11, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Leonhard's arrival has generated buzz, the Bills' defensive personnel is still viewed as lacking.

In a telling occurrence, not one Buffalo defensive position group ranked atop the AFC East in our On SI post-minicamp expert poll that surveyed Ralph Ventre (Bills), Alain Poupart (Dolphins), Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots), Jovan Alford (Jets) on the talent throughout the division.

Of the five positions ranked on defense, the New England Patriots, who ended Buffalo's five-year AFC East title run, topped all division rivals in three areas — interior defensive line, cornerback and safety.

The Bills were tabbed either second or third in all five categories on defense (iDL, Edge, LB, CB, S). Conversely, they topped three of the five position groups on offense by earning the most votes at quarterback, running back and tight end.

No respect for defensive line

Buffalo's interior defensive linemen ranked behind both the Patriots and the Quinnen Williams-less New York Jets.

Although the Bills may not be deep at the position, their two foundational pieces are as good as any other pairing in the division.

Veteran Ed Oliver and 2025 fourth-round steal Deone Walker make for a formidable tandem up front. The former has sufficient ability to line up as a nose tackle or on the end in a 3-4 setup.

The ceiling for Oliver and Walker seems to be higher than what New England's Cory Durden and Milton Williams bring to the table. Meanwhile, the Jets feature Bills' castoff Harrison Phillips and 2024 Tennessee Titans' second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) gets part of his hand on the ball, breaking up a pass, during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old Oliver, who logged a sack in all three games he played during an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, is arguably pound for pound the AFC East's best interior defensive lineman. The always-gregarious publicly suggested that Leonhard's defense may bring out the best in him.

"I know it sounds cliche, but if you turn on the tape, the guy they had in Denver [DJ Jones] was pretty good, and he looks like he's playing pretty free. So, hopefully I can have that same success in the same system," said Oliver.

Underestimating safeties?

Like the interior defense lineman, the Bills' safeties ranked third amongst AFC East rosters. Meanwhile, Buffalo's Cole Bishop, a 2024 second-round pick who broke out last season, may be the division's most exciting player at the position.

As for Bishop's running mate, the Bills signed two free agents with adequate starting experience - Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and veteran Geno Stone, who has 14 career interceptions. Gardner-Johnson, who is the favorite to start alongside Bishop, brings an edge that has proven to rattle opponents.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reacts to making an interception against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Certainly, Bishop and Gardner-Johnson have as much ability, if not more, than the Jets' combination of an over-the-hill Minkah Fitzpatrick and an average Andrew Cisco that combined for one total interception last year.

As for the Patriots, who earned the most safety votes, they will likely miss Kyle Duggar. Meanwhile, an aging Kevin Byard isn't nearly what he used to be and 2025 fourth-rounder Craig Woodson appears limited against the pass.

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