Ed Oliver Optimistic About Future in Bills' New Defense While Sidelined at OTAs

Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver simply couldn't catch a break in 2025.

It started during the week after his stellar season-opening performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Oliver, who forced a key fourth-quarter fumble by All-Pro running back Derrick Henry in a last-second win, had his ankle stepped on during practice.

Following a four-game absence, Oliver returned to action in Week 6 only to subsequently suffer a torn bicep injury during his second game back.

While recovering from bicep surgery, Oliver injured his knee and needed a mid-season scope that kept him on the shelf until the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before he can get the pass off during first half action against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was it was hard. It was different. I think that's the first time I had two surgeries in one year, let alone I only had one surgery before then, then having two in one year, really three. I'm just happy to be healthy," said Oliver during an OTAs media scrum in Orchard Park.

Prior to landing on Injured Reserve, the versatile defensive tackle recorded 1.0 sack and multiple tackles-for-loss in each of his three appearances.

"It sucks. It definitely does suck," said Oliver. "You start questioning yourself, why me? And you go through the pity party and all that, typical athlete thing, why me? But hey, I'm healthy and I don't want to think about that. I'm thankful for my health that I got now. So, hey, maybe this year'll be different."

Oliver still sidelined at OTAs

The 28-year-old Oliver finally returned to the rotation during the Bills' overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, but he was limited to only 16 snaps before his left knee flared up.

As a result, it appears Oliver may have had a second knee scope hence the third surgery he alluded to while addressing reporters this past week. Although obviously present at One Bills Drive, the franchise defensive tackle has yet to participate in voluntary OTAs Phase 3.

"I guess so. I guess I could," said Oliver when asked if he is healthy enough to take the field. "I got a little oops oops, but it's fine. Like I said, I'm still healthy and I'm still here and I could I probably could go if I wanted to, but what's the point of going now versus late in the playoffs when I really need to be on go. So, I think that's just kind of approach right now."

Oliver optimistic for role in new defense

When the Bills hired defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, there were naturally questions surrounding Oliver's fit on a three-man front.

We wrote about Leonhard's take on the matter earlier this week. As for Oliver, the interior lineman sees an opportunity for success in the system.

"I know it sounds cliche, but if you turn on the tape, the guy they had in Denver was pretty good, and he looks like he's playing pretty free. So, hopefully I can have that same success in the same system," said Oliver.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Prior to returning to the Bills, Leonhard, a former NFL safety, spent two seasons as the Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator where they ran a scheme that differs from the Sean McDermott system that Oliver was drafted into.

"Change is always hard, but sometimes change is good," said Oliver. "I just look at it with that kind of optimism and just let it ride."