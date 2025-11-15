Advanced stats behind Bills' starter's 'second-year leap'
Cole Bishop's second season has been nothing short of a breakout campaign for the Buffalo Bills, leading PFF to name him one of five NFL defenders taking a "second-year leap" in 2025.
After starting just four games in 2024 and playing 358 defensive snaps, Bishop has already logged 506 defensive snaps in 2025, starting all nine games for the Bills so far this season.
Daire Carragher explained that Bishop's box score stats are matching his play. Six passes defended and two interceptions have helped Bishop earn a 29.6 passer rating allowed in coverage, the lowest rating of any safety to play over 300 snaps.
Following a quiet rookie campaign with a PFF grade of 52.0, Bishop currently has a 74.1 PFF grade in 2025, "ranking 14th among the top 64 safeties in snaps," according to Carragher. The Utah product also ranks third in forced incompletions per target percentage (22%) among safeties who have played a minimum of 50% of snaps.
Bishop's versatility has been a key part of his importance to the defense, recording 263 snaps at free safety, 64 snaps at slot corner, 145 snaps in the box, and 32 snaps along the defensive line.
EDGE Laitu Latu, S Tykee Smith, DL Byron Murphy II, and LB Cedric Gray also made PFF's list.
Carragher concluded, "Given Buffalo's tendency to find itself in pivotal AFC playoff games down the stretch, Bishop is a name worth keeping your eye out for as we enter the business end of the 2025 season."
