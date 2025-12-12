Maxwell Hairston eyeing crucial moment with Buffalo Bills' top CB ailing in Week 15

Ready or not, Maxwell Hairston may be nearing his close-up.

With Christian Benford’s status for the Buffalo Bills' Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots in doubt, Hairston could be in line to face a crucial moment early in his career.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) waits for the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Pomp and circumstance

Benford is dealing with a toe injury he sustained during Thursday’s practice, which left him with a limited designation before he sat out Friday’s session completely. That has created questions regarding his status for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Patriots.

And if the team’s top coverage man is unable to suit up against New England, that would leave Buffalo’s prized first-round pick to step in and fill the void in what would be the most significant moment of his first year in the league.

Hairston previously started a Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to Benford being out with a groin injury. But with the implications placed on this week’s conference tilt, if Benford cannot play against New England, Hairston would be thrust into a full-time role in an even more critical contest.

"It's time for him to continue to grow," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Friday. "It's important that he grows and learns along the way. And that's part of the growth process."

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a touchdown catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Limited starting experience

In his first start this season, Hairston was on the field for 100% of the snaps and turned in an up-and-down performance while being matched up with the Dolphins’ speedy wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, often throughout the contest. During a 30-13 Bills defeat, Hairston allowed four receptions for 83 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown from Waddle, while being targeted six times, per NFL Pro. But he also recorded an interception.

Otherwise, when Benford has been healthy, Hairston has been placed in a rotation with veteran starter Tre'Davious White. On the year, while being targeted 17 times in coverage, the rookie has given up nine receptions and three touchdowns, while also recording a couple of interceptions, per NFL Pro. He will need to put forth a much more consistent effort if he is to play starter’s snaps this week against a potent Patriots’ offense, which has taken the league by storm behind quarterback Drake Maye this season.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What he’s facing

Maye has totaled at least 240 yards passing on 10 occasions this season, which is the most of any quarterback in the league, per Next Gen Stats. That includes a current six-game streak with 240-plus passing yards and a 273-yard effort, which came during his team’s Week 5 win in Orchard Park.

The Patriots’ offense is second in the league in EPA per pass (+0.20) and has done much of its damage down the field, with Maye’s current yards per pass attempt average of 8.8 ranked second in the league. The Patriots are second in the league, behind the Bills, with 39 plays that have resulted in 20-plus yard completions this season.

Hairston wasn’t available for the Bills during the two teams’ first matchup this season, as he was still recovering from a preseason knee injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. However, during that game, Maye performed well, finishing 22 of 30 passing and with a 101.1 passer rating. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also recorded a monstrous effort consisting of 10 receptions for 146 yards to lead the New England offense to victory.

This time around, if Benford can’t go, Buffalo will hope to use Hairston’s impressive speed to help limit the Patriots to a slower day through the air. With that said, his inexperience will present a potential vulnerability on the Bills’ back-end. And with the explosivity of New England’s aerial attack, along with Diggs’ and other members of the Patriots’ receiving corps’ veteran savvy, there is strong potential for the rookie to be exploited in this game.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Big game

It remains unknown if Benford will be able to suit up for one of the games of the week in the NFL. The Patriots enter two games ahead of the Bills in the divisional race, with Buffalo needing a win to remain with any chance of overtaking their rival down the road.

But if Hairston gets the start, Buffalo (9-4) will need him to put forth a transformational effort if they hope to keep pace with New England (11-2) in a game where every defensive stop will take on incredible significance.

It will be interesting to see what level of performance the first-year pro is capable of if he is to face the biggest moment of his career in Week 15.

