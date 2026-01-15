Buffalo Bills will be without 2 key players against Broncos in Divisional Round

Sean McDermott ruled out two players ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos while making his weekly radio appearance on Thursday morning.

On WGR 550’s Extra Point Show, McDermott revealed that safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Maxwell Hairston will not play against Denver on Saturday due to their respective injuries.

Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.

Missing in action

Poyer exited this past week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hamstring injury he was battling entering the Wild Card contest. He departed for the sideline before halftime and did not return to action for the second half. Poyer has not practiced all week due to his ailment.

Hairston did not play against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury he suffered during a Week 18 win over the New York Jets. Hairston also has not practiced all week and will miss his second consecutive game this week against the Broncos. It is the second significant injury sustained by Hairston this season, as he previously missed the first six games of the season after injuring his knee during training camp.

Bills defensive back Cole Bishop talks with Damar Hamlin between drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.

The replacements

Hairston was replaced last week by practice-squad call-up Dane Jackson, while Poyer’s substitute was rookie Jordan Hancock. Jackson should be expected to be rostered once again for Saturday’s game, but the Bills may look elsewhere to replace Poyer in this game. Damar Hamlin (pec) is close to returning from Injured Reserve and could be an option against the Broncos.

