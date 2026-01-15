Reinforcements may be on the way for a beat-up Buffalo Bills’ squad entering a Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday morning, announcing that five Bills’ players will be marked questionable for the postseason tilt, including three who have been on Injured Reserve for several weeks.

The IR guys

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, safety Damar Hamlin, running back Ty Johnson, and linebacker Terrel Bernard will all be questionable to play against the Broncos, per the Bills’ head coach.

Oliver has been out since exiting a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers due to a bicep injury. He later suffered another injury, to his knee, during his rehab, which extended his timeline for return. The Bills’ top defensive tackle has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week and is expected to be once again on Thursday, per McDermott.

Samuel was placed on IR with elbow and neck injuries on Nov. 28, but has been a full participant in the week leading up to the Divisional Round. The veteran WR’s potential return would be critical for a team that lost three players to season-ending injuries in the matter of a week. The Bills currently have three wide receivers on their active roster — Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman.

Hamlin has been out since he was moved to IR on Oct. 11 due to a pectoral injury. Starting safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is out for Saturday’s game, which may place Hamlin in line to get a starting nod against the Broncos. He has been a full participant in practice throughout the week.

The other two

Johnson did not play this past week against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Bills’ Week 18 win over the New York Jets. The Bills’ RB was in a walking boot this past weekend, but has returned to limited participation during practice this week. He is expected to be limited on Thursday, per McDermott, as is Bernard.

Bernard has been out since leaving Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an elbow injury. If he is to return to action on Saturday, the Bills will have a decision to make as to which player they will go with as their starting middle linebacker. Shaq Thompson has performed exceptionally well in the role throughout Bernard’s various injury-caused absences this season.

The Bills and Broncos square off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All practice-squad elevations and roster activations must be made by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

