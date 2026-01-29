Buffalo Bills hire first assistant coach since Joe Brady officially takes head job

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made an important coaching hire not long after they officially introduced Joe Brady as the team’s next head coach.

With Aaron Kromer retiring at the end of the 2025 season, the position of Bills offensive line coach became available. And according to a report from an NFL insider, that vacancy has been filled.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bills are expected to hire former Pittsburgh Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer to fill the same role in Buffalo.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where he’s been

Meyer has been with the Steelers since the 2022 season, and before that served as the Carolina Panthers’ OL coach during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, when he worked under Joe Brady, who was Carolina’s offensive coordinator at the time.He was also previously a Bills football operations consultant and offensive assistant from 2015 to 2016 under former Buffalo head coach Rex Ryan, and has spent time with the Chargers and Bears organizations, among many past college jobs as well.

This season, the Steelers’ O-line ranked third in the league in pass block win rate (71%) and ninth in the NFL in run block win rate (72%), per ESPN. During his time in Pittsburgh, Meyer was heralded for aiding the progression of former No. 14 overall pick Broderick Jones, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise from one of the worst tackles in the league to a solid replacement-level player under Meyer’s tutelage.

The #Bills are hiring respected #Steelers O-line coach Pat Meyer as their O-line coach, source says, an important hire.



Mayer worked with new HC Joe Brady when both were in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/QvYcBoyEfW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2026

Still searching

While the Bills have already filled one of their staff openings, several others remain vacant. That includes the roles of offensive coordinator, left open by Brady’s promotion, defensive coordinator and special teams coach, as those formerly serving in those roles, Bobby Babich and Chris Tabor, respectively, have each taken jobs with different organizations.

The Bills have also seen the departure of their former defensive line coach Marcus West, who agreed to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ D-line coach, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Additionally, former Bills cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae will now serve in the same role for the Dolphins, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

On Thursday, Brady discussed what he is looking for in prospective coaches.

Carolina Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“If we have a bunch of Joe Bradys in the room, we’re not going to grow and evolve,” he said during his introductory press conference. “I’m not in the business of hiring my friends.”

The Bills have already been linked to Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator/assistant head coach Jim Leonhard as a potential candidate for the job as the team’s defensive coordinator, while Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, spurned by the Browns in their head-coaching search, is another name that’s been floated by the fan base and members of the media.

