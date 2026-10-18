Four Bills' Player Prop Bets for Week 6 Road Matchup vs. Vulnerable Raiders' Defense

The Buffalo Bills look to remain perfect on the road when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on October 18.

The matchup sets up nicely for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' high-powered offense that leads the NFL in scoring (32.8). Buffalo also paces the circuit in yards per play (6.72).

Meanwhile, the Raiders feature the league's 27th-ranked defense (377.0), which has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in back-to-back weeks.

Here are four player prop bets that bank on the Bills' offense taking advantage of a prime opportunity in the desert. All odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

3+ touchdown passes (+289)

Allen has thrown three touchdown passes only once this season, in Week 2 against the depleted Detroit Lions' secondary, but this matchup provides a good opportunity for the Bills' touchdown machine to do it again.

The Raiders are allowing 2.2 touchdown passes per game, and Drake Maye threw for four scores against them in Week 5. It simply makes sense for Buffalo to pass more than the 19 times it did against the Rams on Monday Night Football, and with an expected uptick in attempts come more chances to score through the air.

Allen, who has accounted for 15 total touchdowns (7 pass, 8 rush) already this season, threw three touchdown passes in a September 2023 win over the Raiders. At nearly 3:1 odds, it's worth backing Allen for a big day in the desert.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) sets to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook

100+ rush yards (+113)

Cook went over 110 yards rushing in all three games that he's seen at least 20 carries. Despite the fumbling issue, I expect the Bills to show confidence and feed their bellcow at least 20 times in Week 6.

The fact that Buffalo is so effective when running the ball, suggests that Joe Brady will continue to lean on the ground game against a vulnerable Raiders' defense. While the Bills average 5.37 yards per rush play (2nd in NFL), the Raiders rank next to last in run defense by permitting 5.21 per play.

The table is set for Cook to feast on Sunday.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis

10+ rush yards (-116)

Davis has only eight rush yards to his credit all season, but Brady has vowed to get him more involved in the offense. While I don't see Cook's carries decreasing significantly due to the fumble problem, it's more than possible that Davis gets a few more opportunities per game.

Furthermore, Davis showed explosion on multiple occasions in Week 5. After returning the opening kickoff 70 yards, he took a second-half screen pass 31 yards down to the 1-yard line. He recorded a season-high 10 offensive snaps in the 37-34 overtime victory.

If Davis were to see four to five carries on Sunday, he should easily get to the 10-yard mark.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalton Kincaid

Anytime touchdown scorer (+185)

Kincaid made his first, and only, touchdown catch of the season in Week 2, and he hasn't seen pay dirt since. In fact, he's averaged only 2.3 targets per game over the past three weeks.

In Week 5, Kincaid was open for what could've been a walk-in touchdown on the same play where Dawson Knox failed to make a sliding catch in the end zone against the Rams.

Both Brady and Allen have recognized the need to get Kincaid more involved in the pass game like he was in Weeks 1 and 2 (12 receptions, 225 yards).

The Raiders have been vulnerable against tight ends this season, and the Bills may make it a point to target the mismatch as often as possible. It's worth noting that Kincaid caught touchdown passes in seven of his 14 appearances (including two playoff games) last year.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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