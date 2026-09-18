Flu Symptoms, Lions' Defense Can't Stop Bills' Josh Allen from Historic Run in Week 2

He's played through a broken foot, a broken hand, a shoulder injury and a sprained UCL amongst other issues over the course of his eight-plus year career.

Surely, the flu wasn't stopping Josh Allen from extending his league-leading consecutive starts streak in the Buffalo Bills' inaugural regular season game at Highmark Stadium.

It also couldn't stop him from accomplishing the remarkable against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Individually accounting for more than 300 yards of offense for the second game in a row, Allen passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in the 41-31 victory.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He now has recorded at least two touchdowns passing and two touchdowns rushing in the same game on 10 occasions. Hall-of-Famer Steve Young is the closest to Allen with four such career performances.

Postgame Flu revelation

Although Allen sounded a bit nasally during his postgame press conference, the only real indication that he was battling illness came from Richard Sherman on the Prime Video set.

With Allen and Dion Dawkins joining the broadcast crew for live interviews following the Thursday Night Football win, Sherman revealed the news.

"You were shivering in the hot tub before the game. You're getting IVs. You don't want to admit it, but you were having a flu game of your own," said Sherman.

Allen did not confirm nor deny the claim when responding to Sherman on air.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to someone as he takes the field before the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm just trying to do my job. Help this team win football games," said Allen.

It's possible symptoms didn't emerge until after Wednesday's walkthrough practice, which would explain why the quarterback did not appear on the official injury report with an illness. It's worth noting that defensive lineman TJ Sanders, who was already on the injury report with a knee issue, was absent on Tuesday due to illness.

"I'm sure he was getting an IV like everybody else on the football team before the game, but no concerns on my end as you can see how he kinda played," said first-year head coach Joe Brady on Friday afternoon.

Allen, who has started 125 consecutive regular season games, was seen chewing on what appeared to be smelling salt while throwing passes on the sideline midway through the first quarter.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed tries to block the pass of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Short week, honestly, it all felt like a blur. It happened extremely quick from Sunday to now," said Allen about preparing for the Thursday night game.

Allen will get plenty of time for rest and recovery from his apparent "Flu Game." Brady announced that the team will not practice again until Wednesday, September 23.

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