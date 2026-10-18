NFL Experts Near Complete Consensus on Bills' Chances to Beat Raiders in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills complete their two-game western swing on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

After posting a dramatic 37-34 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5, the Bills spent the ensuing practice week at UC Irvine. Traveling from Irvine to Las Vegas on Saturday, Buffalo closes its eight-day trip by battling the Raiders in a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

“I've been saying all along, this coming out here has been beneficial for us, and then being able to be together and talk through things and figure it all out," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

The matchup bodes well for the Bills' offense, which leads the NFL in scoring. Following a 3-0 season start, the Raiders have surrendered 30+ points in back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots in Weeks 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, the Bills' defense has yet to find itself over the first five games under new coordinator Jim Leonhard. The unit ranks 30th overall (388.6) in the NFL. Although the pass rush has been solid, but Buffalo's back end has surrendered 13 touchdown passes to only two interceptions.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just need them to trust one another and communicate," said Brady.

As for the anticipated result on Sunday afternoon, the Bills are favored by seven of eight members on Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel. Only senior writer Conor Orr has picked the Raiders to win the game while everyone else backs the Bills.

As always, SI MMQB game picks are straight up. When it comes to the betting line, the Bills are 5.5-point road favorites (per DraftKings). Buffalo won as a road underdog over the Rams last time out.

Week 6 injury briefing

On the injury front, the Raiders ruled out defensive tackle Tomka Hemingway, tight end Carter Runyon and wide receiver Donte Thornton.

The Bills, who declined elevate any practice squad players on Saturday, have deemed five players questionable for the Week 6 game, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Josh Palmer. It seems as if at least one of the two will be available at kickoff.

Meanwhile, Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who tweaked his knee in Week 4, appears likely to sit one more week. Slot cornerback Dee Alford, who missed the Week 5 win, has been cleared for game action. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown, who left after 16 snaps on Monday, is also good to go.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MMQB Game Picks (Week 6)

Bills at Raiders

Albert Breer, senior reporter

Pick: Bills

Eva Geitheim, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

Mike Kadlick, senior news writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Raiders

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER