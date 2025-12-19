Ominous trend points to different kind of 'trap' game for Bills against lowly Browns

Before this season, the Buffalo Bills were the rare team that was favored in all 17 of its games. After a couple of upset losses, oddsmakers wised up.

But now, as the Bills are seemingly peaking at the right time, here we go again. Against the hapless Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon the Bills are favored by an unusually high 10 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It's a mismatch in the standings, on the rosters and, likely, on the field. But this wonky season is suggesting — at least to Bills bettors — that the Browns could be a trap game.

The Bills are 7-7 against the spread. This will be the fifth time they are favored in a game by more than a touchdown. In the previous four they have failed to cover each time, and outright lost twice in major upsets.

Week 3 vs. Dolphins (-11.5)

Won, 31-21

Week 4 vs. Saints (-14.5)

Won, 31-19

Week 6 vs. Patriots (-7.5)

Lost, 23-20

Week 9 at Dolphins (-8.5)

Lost, 30-13

Coming off last week's epic comeback win over the Patriots, the Bills have on three in a row. They have designs on being the AFC's No. 1 Wild Card, and possibly still catching New England to win a sixth consecutive AFC East title.

The Browns, conversely, have raised the white flag. Rookie Shedeur Sanders has flopped, getting sacked five times and throwing three interceptions in last week's 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. Since beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, the Browns have lost by 18 to the San Francisco 49ers, lost to the 2-12 Tennessee Titans and lost by 28 at Chicago.

Still, given their trend as big favorites this season, it's Bills' buyers beware Sunday in Cleveland.

