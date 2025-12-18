Five questions before Josh Allen, Bills face Browns

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to move closer to the playoffs in a Week 16 battle against Shador Sanders and the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills are 10-4 going into the matchup, while the Browns are one of the league's worst teams with a 3-11 record flirting with the chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick.

With the game getting closer, we spoke with Cleveland Browns On SI contributor Cade Cracas to learn more about the Bills' next opponent and their current state of affairs.

The Browns struggled in their last game against the Bears, especially on offense. What was the reason behind it?

The offensive line has been incredibly poor this season, resulting in very few running lanes and the ability for Shedeur Sanders to pass the football. Its the main reason for their struggles.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to hand the ball off during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Is Kevin Stefanski approaching the end of his Browns tenure?

More than likely, yes. I'm not sure how you can continue to run a football team with six wins in the last 31 games, especially with the talent they have defensively. Sanders and Cleveland's fanbase deserve better.

What’s a matchup you are looking forward to against the Bills?

James Cook against the Browns' defensive front. They have to play better, and if they don't, it'll be the main reason why the Bills run away with the game. The last few weeks, every team Cleveland's faced has run over them.

If the Browns were to win, what would be the reason why?

I don't think they can, by any stretch of the imagination. However, if they do, it would be because of an incredible performance from the defense that locks down Josh Allen and makes him have one of the worst games of his career.

What's your prediction for the game?

I'm going to say a comfortable Bills win, 42-17, with a few late-game scores for the Browns.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and offensive tackle Spencer Brown. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Bills and Browns is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount+ app.

