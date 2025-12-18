Sean McDermott explains 'big challenge' Shedeur Sanders presents to Bills

There arguably hasn't been a more divisive quarterback prospect, in recent years, than Cleveland Browns' rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Once seen by some as a potential No. 1 overall draft pick, Sanders dropped to Round 5 as debate raged about the son of Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders and his ability to perform at the highest level.

While one can easily find multiple pundits who believe Sanders does not possess an adequate NFL tool set, Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott is apparently not one of them.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Good player. Good young player. Off to a great start," said McDermott.

RELATED: Record-setting Josh Allen's incredibly unselfish gesture spotlights Bills' protectors

The Bills (10-4) will get a first-hand look at Sanders in their December 21 road date with the Browns (3-11). It'll be the rookie's fifth career start.

"Dangerous with the toolset that he brings to the table, and he's done a great job. I think their offense has actually ratcheted up since he's been under center, so that will be a big challenge for us," said McDermott.

Sanders since taking over

The rookie quarterback is 1-3 as a starter with the lone win coming on the road, 24-10, over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Sanders went 11-of-20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win.

His top performance came in the form of 364 yards and three touchdowns against the hapless Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 loss. Sanders has thrown five TD passes while being intercepted six times and sacked 13 times over five appearances.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks to make a pass attempt as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles him | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bills vs. opposing QBs

Buffalo already has victories over each of the other three AFC North teams, prevailing head to head against Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow.

MORE: Joey Bosa may have saved season with Bills' Play of the Year

The Bills have earned good results against top-tier quarterbacks this season. They posted a regular season victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the fifth year in a row. Buffalo's defense clamped down on New England Patriots' MVP candidate Drake Maye in the second half of last week's 35-31 comeback road win.

On the flip side, the Bills have lost games to teams quarterbacked by Davis Mills and Michael Penix this season.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) breaks the tackle of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —