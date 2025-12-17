Shedeur Sanders is coming off the worst performance of his young career during a loss to the Chicago Bears.

And things aren’t expected to get any easier in Week 16 against Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Phenomenal record

The Bills’ head coach has enjoyed a remarkable history when his teams have faced rookie quarterbacks since he took over at the helm in 2017. Across 16 matchups with first-year signal callers, McDermott’s Bills have posted a 12-4 record (including playoffs).

The most recent such meeting came this past January, when Buffalo defeated rookie QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild card round. During that game, the Bills limited Nix to 13 of 22 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The data

Rookie quarterbacks have thrown for just eight touchdowns while being intercepted a whopping 17 times against McDermott-coached teams, which makes this week’s game against the Browns a daunting matchup for Sanders and a Browns’ offense that struggled mightily to move the football this past week against the Chicago Bears.

During the loss to the Bears, Sanders completed just 51.4% of his passes for 177 yards while being intercepted three times. He was also sacked five times.

This will be the first time the Bills have faced a rookie quarterback this season after taking on a first-year pro under center twice last season (Drake Maye Week 16, Joe Milton III Week 18).

Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts to players during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. | Scott R. Galvin-Imagn Images

Polar opposites

The Bills are riding a wave of momentum entering this weekend’s contest, but on the other side, the Browns have stumbled lately. The Bills have won their past three in a row in comeback fashion, while the Browns have lost three straight by a combined score of 88-40.

Entering Week 16, the Bills (10-4) now have a 37% chance to win the AFC East, per Next Gen Stats, while their playoff chances are nearly solidified. Buffalo could secure a playoff spot with a win or tie coupled with a loss or tie from the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans. The Browns (3-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

