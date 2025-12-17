Sean McDermott's Bills present ominous matchup for Shedeur Sanders in Week 16
Shedeur Sanders is coming off the worst performance of his young career during a loss to the Chicago Bears.
And things aren’t expected to get any easier in Week 16 against Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills.
Phenomenal record
The Bills’ head coach has enjoyed a remarkable history when his teams have faced rookie quarterbacks since he took over at the helm in 2017. Across 16 matchups with first-year signal callers, McDermott’s Bills have posted a 12-4 record (including playoffs).
The most recent such meeting came this past January, when Buffalo defeated rookie QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the wild card round. During that game, the Bills limited Nix to 13 of 22 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice.
The data
Rookie quarterbacks have thrown for just eight touchdowns while being intercepted a whopping 17 times against McDermott-coached teams, which makes this week’s game against the Browns a daunting matchup for Sanders and a Browns’ offense that struggled mightily to move the football this past week against the Chicago Bears.
During the loss to the Bears, Sanders completed just 51.4% of his passes for 177 yards while being intercepted three times. He was also sacked five times.
This will be the first time the Bills have faced a rookie quarterback this season after taking on a first-year pro under center twice last season (Drake Maye Week 16, Joe Milton III Week 18).
Polar opposites
The Bills are riding a wave of momentum entering this weekend’s contest, but on the other side, the Browns have stumbled lately. The Bills have won their past three in a row in comeback fashion, while the Browns have lost three straight by a combined score of 88-40.
Entering Week 16, the Bills (10-4) now have a 37% chance to win the AFC East, per Next Gen Stats, while their playoff chances are nearly solidified. Buffalo could secure a playoff spot with a win or tie coupled with a loss or tie from the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans. The Browns (3-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.
