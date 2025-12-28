What are James Cook's chances of winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year?

One would think that the NFL rushing leader, who competes for a postseason-bound team, would be a favorite for the league's Offensive Player of the Year award.

Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook, however, is not.

Cook, who leads all NFL rushers with 1,532 yards through 16 weeks, trails San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey, who who owns the third-best odds, in the race for the NFL OPOTY award by a significant margin.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McCaffrey, who has 493 fewer rushing yards than Cook, has +800 (8:1) odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Only a pair of wide receivers is more heavily favored.

Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite, topping the odds board at -190 (bettor must risk $19 to win $10). Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Puka Nacua is second at +175.

Meanwhile, Cook is a distant fourth with +5500 odds.

Cook's credentials

Earning a Pro Bowl nod for the third straight season, Cook is in the midst of a career year. He can become the first Bills' ball carrier to lead the league in rushing since the late OJ Simpson achieved the feat in 1976.

Indianapolis Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor is the most viable threat to Cook in the race for the rushing title, trailing by 43 yards. He is also right behind Cook in the OPOTY odds, sitting fifth at +10000.

Cook has reached the 100-yard rushing mark in nine of 15 games this season. He has scored 14 touchdowns while totaling 1,820 yards from scrimmage.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Josh Allen's pick

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has a natural bias, but the reigning NFL MVP is throwing his support behind Cook.

"He's the best back in football," said Allen after the December 21 win. "I don't know how awards shake out, but, I mean, he should be in the running for every award."

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off the ball against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium | David Butler II-Imagn Images

NFL OPOTY odds

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-190)

WR Puka Nacua (+175)

RB Christian McCaffrey (+800)

RB James Cook (+5500)

RB Jonathan Taylor (+10000)

