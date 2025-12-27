Bills' RB James Cook is on the doorstep of historic milestone

James Cook started this year with questions about his future taking center stage. Before the beginning of the season, however, Cook and the Buffalo Bills came to terms on a four-year extension to keep him in Western New York throughout his prime.

Cook rewarded Buffalo with the best season of his career. He enters Week 17 with 1,532 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns. He's also been effective as a receiver with 32 receptions for 288 yards and another two touchdowns.

Those numbers have not only helped Buffalo win 11 games, but they have Cook threatening to hit a major personal milestone. With 1,820 yards from scrimmage, he's just 180 yards away from hitting 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career.

Cook has already shattered his previous career-high, which was in 2023 when he had 1,567 yards from scrimmage for Buffalo.

James Cook will join elite company by hitting 2,000 yards

Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas in action during Super Bowl XXVI against Washington. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Cook has already put his name among the best running backs in franchise history with his impressive run over the past four years. Hitting 2,000 yards would be another example of Cook joining elite company.

Just two other Bills players have ever crossed the 2,000-yard plateau. O.J. Simpson did so with 2,073 yards in 1973 and 2,243 yards in 1975. Thurman Thomas is the only other player to do so for Buffalo, recording 2,113 yards in 1992 and 2,038 yards in 1991.

James Cook proving to be worth every penny he's been paid

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Buffalo was happy to find a way to keep Cook in town, and it's clear that they got a steal. Cook signed a deal worth $48 million over four years. That's an average of $12 million per season, which is a bargain for what he's brought to the table.

While Josh Allen gets the majority of the attention, Cook has been as much of a driving force for this offense in 2025. With the playoffs around the corner, he has a chance to continue to cement his legacy.

