Bills' Updated List of 2027 NFL Draft Picks Following Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Trade

The Buffalo Bills made what was an expected move ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Sunday by trading center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Netflix NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Bills traded Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Not exactly a blockbuster trade, but it was a good one for the Bills nonetheless considering they were likely to cut the 2024 fifth-round pick anyway.

Now, Buffalo gets something for Van Pran-Granger instead of just cutting him loose for nothing, and the Colts get the upgrade they needed behind starting center Tanor Bortolini.

Bills 2027 NFL Draft picks

The 2026 NFL Draft logo on the theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the full projected slate of 2027 NFL Draft picks for the Bills, per Tankathon, which includes nine selections overall and at least one in every round:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (projected comp pick)

Round 6

Round 6 (via IND)

Round 7 (own or via LV)

One of the Bills' fifth-round selections is a projected comp pick that comes via David Edwards' departure to the New Orleans Saints in free agency, per Over The Cap.

Buffalo initially had two seventh-round picks, one of which came from the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft trade between the two teams that saw the Raiders and Bills exchange fourth-round picks, enabling Vegas to move up.

As of this writing, we don't know which one of those seventh-round picks is going to the Colts in the Van Pran-Granger deal.

Why Bills traded Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

When the Bills drafted Van Pran-Granger in the 2024 NFL Draft, he was the insurance policy for Connor McGovern, who wasn't yet locked in for the long haul amid his move to center.

McGovern has since cemented himself at the position, which was the first blow to Van Pran-Granger's future in Buffalo.

Then, the Bills went out and signed Lloyd Cushenberry to operate as McGovern's backup, which pushed Van Pran-Granger down the depth chart one spot — and that was the final blow for his time in Buffalo

This trade is actually great news for Van Pran-Granger, who may now be just one injury away from seeing the field in Indy, as he figures to be the top backup behind Tanor Bortolini.

So, it's really a win-win for everyone, as the Bills get something for a player they were going to cut and Van Pran-Granger gets a better opportunity for his career.