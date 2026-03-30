Bills Add National Champion WR, Productive EDGE in New 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is less than a month away, and the Buffalo Bills have a couple of areas they should be focused on.

Despite signing outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and trading for wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bills still need more depth at each of these positions. They could also use more linebackers, but they can still reach out to a veteran such as Shaq Thompson if they don't find the right fit in the draft.

As for receiver and EDGE, the Bills address both concerns in a recent 7-round mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller. In his latest piece, he has Buffalo taking Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 1, followed by Michigan's Derrick Moore in Round 3.

Round 1, Pick 26: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers WR Omar Cooper Jr. against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cooper had a strong senior season for the Hoosiers, hauling in 69 receptions for 937 yards with 13 touchdowns. He was a key piece during their National Championship run and Miller believes he can develop into the Bills' future WR1.

"The DJ Moore trade helps next season, but the 29-year-old receiver is on the decline. Cooper is an accomplished route runner with experience in the slot and on the outside," Miller wrote. "He's dependable with great hands -- only three drops on 94 targets last season -- and the physicality to run through contact before and after the catch."

Cooper and Moore, along with Khalil Shakir, would give Buffalo the best wide receiver trio Josh Allen has ever worked with.

Round 3, Pick 91: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) pursues a play against the Fresno State Bulldogs. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Buffalo sent their second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in the Moore trade, which means their second selection comes at No. 91 in Round 3. They still find a quality player at that spot, however, with Miller taking Derrick Moore.

The Bills signed Bradley Chubb and have Greg Rousseau, but they need more edge rushers to rotate in. Moore is a productive pass rusher who had 10 sacks last season."

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Moore offers excellent size and length for the EDGE. As a rotational player behind Greg Rousseau and Chubb, Moore could be an excellent addition.

Miller does eventually address the linebacker position, but that doesn't happen until Round 5 in his mock when he takes Xavian Sorey Jr. out of Arkansas at No. 168 overall.

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