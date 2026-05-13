Five Bills Position Groups Stand Out as Most Improved at Offseason's Midpoint

The Buffalo Bills have done a ton of work this offseason in an effort to signifcantly upgrade their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Among the team’s roster moves, a few position groups received the most help, including one that has been a bugaboo for the past couple of years.

Wide receiver

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after making a first down catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

In trading for DJ Moore and drafting Skyler Bell in the fourth round, the Bills have two wide receivers who are better than most of what they had on their roster a season ago. Moore will immediately become the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver, while I expect Bell to catch on quickly and be the Bills’ WR3 by season’s end.

I am still not a huge fan of the Moore trade, all things considered. But when you solely consider the impact he could have in 2026, it’s exciting.

Cornerback

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills are anticipating Christian Benford and Maxwell Hairston to be the team’s two starters in 2026. With that said, second-round pick Davison Igbinosun could challenge for a first-team role. How Igbinosun’s selection came about was questionable, but his potential is undeniable, and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

Additionally, at the nickel cornerback position, Dee Alford was signed in free agency, while fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore is a Swiss Army knife who could factor in as a depth player at the position.

Safety

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of the Bills’ primary offseason concerns was finding a player to fit alongside incumbent starting safety Cole Bishop. They seem to have found just that in veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson, while fellow vet Geno Stone was also added as depth. Kilgore is also expected to begin his career at safety, giving what was once a lackluster group a bit higher ceiling entering 2026.

Edge rusher

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bradley Chubb was one of the Bills’ most significant moves of the offseason, bringing an impressive production profile and experience to Buffalo’s defense. There were other players I preferred for the Bills early in the draft, but second-round pick T.J. Parker is a nice piece who should help the team defend against the run.

Additionally, Buffalo recently signed veteran Mike Danna, who is another option to help bolster the team’s group of edge defenders. If Michael Hoecht can get healthy, this group should see a boost in 2026.

Punter

Florida punter Tommy Doman (19) kicks during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitch Wishnowsky was brought back in free agency, but I'm really high on the Bills’ seventh-round pick Tommy Doman Jr. New Bills special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers vouched for Doman Jr. during the predraft process, which should open the door for him to compete for a starting role this offseason and in training camp.

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