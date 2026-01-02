Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray tabbed as 'hot name to watch'

The Buffalo Bills have one of the hottest future general manager candidates in their front office. Terrance Gray, who has interviewed for multiple openings over the past few seasons, remains a name to watch, according to Albert Breer.

Gray, who joined the Buffalo staff in 2017 when Brandon Beane was hired as the general manager, has served as the director of player personnel and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2025.

This promotion came after he went through two rounds of interviews for the Tennessee Titans' general manager position. He even spoke with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their opening before taking on the new role in Buffalo.

This was the second year in a row that Gray received plenty of attention. In 2024, he had interviews with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, although he declined a chance to meet with the New England Patriots.

Terrance Gray will be an NFL GM in the near future

Breer says all that attention has Gray "on the doorstep" for a future GM opening.

"Gray’s on the doorstep, having interviewed for the Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars and Titans jobs over the last two cycles. He made it to the final round in Tennessee last year. Gray rose on the college scouting side in Minnesota, working under Rick Spielman and Broncos GM George Paton there, before Brandon Beane brought him to Buffalo to be college scouting director in 2017," Breer wrote.

"Alongside fellow assistant GM Brian Gaine, Gray is one of Beane’s top guys, earning a seat in the room for every big decision, from draft picks, to free-agent signings, to extensions, roster machinations and everything in between. He’s also had a direct line to ownership, working with the Pegulas, which should be valuable experience whenever he gets his shot."

One of the downfalls to success in the NFL is that opposing teams will try and poach any talent they can. In Buffalo, Gray is often praised as Beane's top assistant, and it's just a matter of time until he gets a chance to build a consistent winner of his own.

