Bills Exclude O.J. Simpson from New Legends Section at Highmark Stadium

There will not be a Wall of Fame at the new Highmark Stadium, but the Buffalo Bills will still honor their past stars. In what has been labeled the legends section of the Family Circle, the Bills will honor players from their current Wall of Fame, however, they won't include former star running back O.J. Simpson.

Michael Petro of The Buffalo News says the team confirmed the decision, adding that every other player from their Wall of Fame is expected to be honored. Petro quoted president of business operations Pete Guelli, who said this was an organizational decision, but didn't go into detail on the decision.

“We have made the organizational decision that he is not a good fit for the new stadium and Family Circle,” Guelli said via Petro.

O.J. Simpson was electric as a player

Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson runs the ball against the Baltimore Colts at Rich Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

During his playing days, Simpson was one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He played for 11 seasons, nine of which were with the Bills, and he remains second in franchise history with 10,183 yards.

While he was surpassed for that record by the great Thurman Thomas, Simpson was still the only Bills running back to lead the NFL in rushing yardage until this past season when James Cook accomplished the feat.

Simpson earned the nickname 'Juice' during his playing days, and was the NFL MVP in 1973 when he rushed for 2,003 yards, which was an NFL record at the time. He was also a five-time All-Pro and the face of the organization throughout his tenure.

Off the field, Simpson was highly controversial

O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center. | Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite all of his success on the field, Simpson has been one of the more controversial players in NFL history. Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in 1994. He was found not guilty in a criminal trial, but a civil trial found him liable for their wrongful deaths.

The Hall of Famer was also convicted of armed robbery in 2007 after he and five other men entered a hotel room in Las Vegas and took memorabelia that Simpson claimed belonged to him. With all the off-field concerns surrounding Simpson, many fans have called for the team to remove him from the Wall of Fame, and the organization is finally making that call with their new stadium.

Simpson, who had become a Hollywood star before the accusation of murder, passed away in 2024 at the age of 76.